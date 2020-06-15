POLICE IDENTIFY WALGREENS ROBBERY SUSPECT

Sioux City Police have identified a suspect they are searching for who is wanted in the robbery of two Walgreens stores during the weekend.

Police say 29-year-old Chastyn L. Tyndall of Sioux City is the primary suspect in the robberies, in which he allegedly brandished a knife to steal cash and merchandise.

The first robbery occurred just before 11pm Friday night at the Morningside Walgreens located at 4560 Morningside Avenue.

The second robbery took place 90 minutes later at the Walgreens located at 1900 Hamilton Boulevard.

No one was injured during either robberies.

Anyone with information on Tyndall’s whereabouts should call the department’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 712-258-TIPS (8477).