LE MARS PUBLIC & GEHLEN HIGH SCHOOLS HOLD OUTDOOR GRADUATIONS

Graduation ceremonies were held Sunday afternoon for both Gehlen Catholic and Le Mars Community School students.

36 seniors were given their diplomas at the Gehlen baseball field, while members of the Le Mars Community Board of Education handed diplomas to 149 seniors at the new Le Mars Community Stadium.

Both schools had to hold their commencement ceremonies outside, and with respect to social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus.

At the Le Mars Community Stadium, graduating seniors could only have two members of their family inside, so many other family and friends gathered outside the stadium and watched the ceremonies live from the large television monitor on the school’s giant scoreboard.