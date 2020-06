JUNE 15TH METRO COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS DROP

NEW LOCAL NUMBERS OF COVID-19 CASES CONTINUE TO BE LOW.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED JUST FOUR NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY OUT OF 106 NEW TESTS.

2408 OF 3005 CASES IN WOODBURY ARE CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES MONDAY WITH 93 OF 113 CASES CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAS TWO NEW CASES AND ONE NEW DEATH RELATED TO COVID-19.

THAT IS THE 32ND PERSON TO HAVE DIED FROM THE ILLNESS IN DAKOTA COUNTY DURING THE PANDEMIC.

THERE WERE 54 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 3PM MONDAY AFTERNOON.