DAKOTA COUNTY STILL TRAILS MUCH OF NEBRASKA IN EASING OF COVID RESTRICTIONS

Governor Pete Ricketts has issued a new order to further ease pandemic restrictions in most of Nebraska, but Dakota County will remain behind for most of them.

Beginning June 22nd, Dakota County may implement Phase Two restrictions that Ricketts previously announced for 89 other Nebraska counties to begin on June 1st:

The governor says some new measures apply to the entire state though:

All elective surgery requirements are also rescinded statewide.

For most of Nebraska, excluding Dakota and three central counties, restrictions on restaurants and bars are loosened further, including the number of patrons allowed in:

Bar patrons may also resume shooting pool:

Indoor gathering restrictions are also being eased and the number of children allowed at child care centers is increasing depending on the age of the children.

Check with your child care provider for specifics.