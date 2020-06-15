CITY POOLS WILL HAVE PUBLIC SWIMMING AFTER ALL

Sioux City’s three municipal swimming pools will open for public swimming after all.

Mayor Bob Scott says Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside will begin public swim hours next Monday, June 22nd.

The mayor says staff will clean highly touched surfaces every half hour, with deep cleaning happening before and after each session.

Guests are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance from others and use hand sanitizer before entering and leaving the facility.

No drinking fountains will be operating and while you may wear a mask outside of the water no face covering is allowed in the pool due to the risk of suffocation.

Kickboards and lifejackets will be available and cleaned regularly.

Deck chairs will be spaced out and pool users are permitted to bring lawn chairs.

A sign in sheet must be completed when entering the facility because information will be used by staff for contact tracing in the event a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed.