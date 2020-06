SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED JUST TWO NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY OUT OF 127 NEW TESTS.

THERE WERE 16 NEW CASES ON SATURDAY OUT OF 182 TESTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD JUST ONE NEW CASE ON SUNDAY AND SIX ON SATURDAY.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED FOUR NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND FOR A TOTAL OF 113 WITH 90 OF THOSE CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

THERE WERE 58 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 9PM SATURDAY NIGHT.