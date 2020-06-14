IOWA STATE POLITICAL CONVENTIONS CONVENE REMOTELY

Delegates to this weekend’s state conventions for Iowa’s two major political parties participated remotely, rather than in person.

Governor Kim Reynolds recorded a video message for her fellow Republicans.

Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann’s recorded message challenged Republicans to do more than just vote for U.S. Senator Joni Ernst in November.

Iowa Republican Party delegates are casting paper ballots to conduct party business, with results to be announced later in the month.

The Iowa Democratic Party used online voting and paper ballots — and announced its final slate of national convention delegates Saturday.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Mark Smith says having hundreds gather in person for a state convention just wasn’t feasible in a pandemic.

A weekend Des Moines Register Iowa Poll showed Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield leading Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst by three points, 46 to 43 percent.

Greenfield’s campaign called that a good sign of momentum after her June 2nd primary win.

Smith says fundraising for the party is going well, too.

Iowa Democrats are still developing their 2020 party platform.

Radio Iowa