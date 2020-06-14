GRASS FIRES KEEP PLYMOUTH FIREFIGHTERS BUSY

Warm temperatures and no rain has led to dry conditions that result in grass fires.

Five fires were reported Saturday afternoon about 4:40 p.m. along Highway 60 and Highway 75 in Plymouth county.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper says the fires stretched from county road C-12 south to SmithCo Manufacturing along Highway 75 and County Road C-38:

OC……….NIPCO at C-38. :29

Schipper says the cause of the five fires was probably a single vehicle:

OC…….realize it. :18

The Le Mars Fire Department, was assisted by the Oyens, Merrill, and Hinton Fire Departments on the five fires, which were all on the west side of Highways 60 and 75.