CATHOLIC MASSES TO RESUME IN SIOUX CITY DIOCESE

Bishop Walker Nickless has lifted the suspension on public Masses in the Catholic churches of the Diocese of Sioux City.

Parishes will open for Masses at the discretion of their pastors beginning with the weekend of June 27th and 28th.

Masses were originally suspended March 16th in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Protocols for attending Mass will include spacing pews, mandatory face masks, availability of hand sanitizer at the entrances of church, and the use of social distancing.

Pastor may then also authorize weddings, funerals and events at parish halls and facilities as long as those practices are followed.

The obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains dispensed for Catholics in the Sioux City Diocese until the end of the calendar year.

Photo provided by SC Diocese/Lumen