SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER ARMED ROBBERY OF TAXI DRIVER

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ARMED ROBBERY OF A TAXI DRIVER EARLY FRIDAY MORNING.

INVESTIGATOR CLINT NELSON SAYS THE INCIDENT BEGAN IN SIOUX CITY AROUND 3AM AND ENDED WITH THE ARREST OF A SUSPECT:

44-YEAR-OLD RANDALL PRIMEAUX IS CHARGED WITH ROBBERY AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.

PRIMEAUX IS BEING HELD IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.