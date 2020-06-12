REYNOLDS SIGNS IOWA POLICE REFORM BILL INTO LAW

Surrounded by nearly every state legislator and a few dozen Black Lives Matter protesters, Iowa’s governor signed a police reform bill into law Friday afternoon:

The bill unanimously passed the House and Senate Thursday night in a matter of hours.

It prevents police with a record of serious misconduct from being hired by an Iowa law enforcement agency and bars police from using choke holds.

Governor Reynolds began her remarks by saying George Floyd’s death in police custody opened the eyes of a nation and had sparked a movement.

Reynolds says the bill is historic, but just the first step to systemic change.

As Reynolds signed the bill, protesters chanted “black lives matter”.

After the ceremony concluded, the protesters danced on the steps of the statehouse to one of gospel singer Kirk Franklin’s biggest hits: Revolution.

