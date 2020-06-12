PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR POSTPONED UNTIL NEXT SUMMER

After more than two and a half hours of discussion Thursday night, the Plymouth County Fair Board voted to postpone the 2020 edition of the fair until 2021. The fair board voted 14-7 for postponing the fair. Discussion focused on the COVID-19 virus, along with the restrictions that would need to be implemented. Plymouth County Extension and Outreach Co-coordinator, Ann Schoenrock informed the board that the insurance company that covers Iowa State University Extension would not allow for a 4-H Food Stand. She says the Iowa 4-H programs under the direction of Iowa State University stipulates that no youth are to gather in a large setting. Plans are underway to allow 4-H and FFA members the opportunity to share their exhibits to be judged. Schoenrock says the rules do not allow for livestock exhibits to be penned and housed overnight at the fairgrounds. Last year’s fair had more than 112,000 visitors during the five-day event.