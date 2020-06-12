PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 (Update)

The Plymouth County Fair is the latest event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fair Board President Loren Schnepf was emotional in reading the board’s decision Thursday night:

The fair board debated over two and a half hours before voting 14-7 to postpone the fair until 2021.

Schnepf says there were too many restrictions that would have had to be implemented to attempt to hold the fair:

That included Iowa 4-H forbidding youth to gather in a large setting and the insurance company that covers Iowa State University Extension not allowing a 4-H Food Stand.

He says there are plans underway to allow 4-H and FFA members the opportunity to share their exhibits to be judged.

Last year’s fair had more than 112,000 visitors.

The 2021Plymouth County Fair is scheduled for July 28th through August 1st of next year.

Updated by Woody Gottburg 10:34a 6/12/20