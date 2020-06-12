MORE CITY PARK AMENITIES TO REOPEN NEXT WEEK

Sioux City will reopen many of its parks and recreation facilities in the coming days.

City Parks Director Matt Salvatore says the IBP Ice Center will open for reservations only on Monday, with park playgrounds to follow next Friday:

OC………….multiple courts. :13

A week from Sunday the Grandview Park Bandshell reopens for events like the Municipal Band concerts with other amenities following later in the week:

OC………….reservations only. :15

As previously announced, city pools will open for swim lessons and lap swim beginning June 22.

Salvatore says the city is still considering letting more swimming take place:

OC……….lessons only. :09

Rentals of park shelters, Cone Park Lodge, Anderson Dance Pavilion and the Long Lines family Rec Center Gym will remain closed at this time.