METRO COVID-19 CASES FOR JUNE 12TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS THIRTEEN NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY OUT OF 205 NEW TEST RESULTS.

A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 41 TO 60 IS THE 39TH COVID-19 RELATED FATALITY IN THE COUNTY.

ELSEWHERE IN IOWA PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS ELEVEN NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 190 AND MONONA COUNTY ONE NEW CASE, WHICH IS THEIR 30TH.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD JUST ONE NEW CASE REPORTED.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED FOUR NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 109.

THERE WERE 54 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF FRIDAY AFTERNOON, FIVE FEWER THAN THURSDAY.