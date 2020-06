TODAY IS THE DAY THAT IOWA’S RESTAURANTS, BARS AND MOVIE THEATERS MAY RESUME OPERATING AT FULL SEATING CAPACITY.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON WEDNESDAY:

OC…………BARS AND THEATERS. :15

REYNOLDS SAYS ALL BUSINESSES MUST CONTINUE IMPLEMENTING SOCIAL DISTANCING WITH THEIR SEATING.

THE MEASURE ALSO APPLIES TO SWIMMING POOLS AND SENIOR CENTERS AND ADULT DAY CARE CENTERS.