Iowa Names 2020 Football Leadership Group

JB
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa football program has named 21 players to the 2020 Leadership Group, it was announced Friday by head coach Kirk Ferentz.

The group includes nine seniors, three juniors, six sophomores, and three redshirt freshmen. The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year. Players were selected following coaching staff and player input.

“This group was assembled beginning with our Hawkeye Championship Captains who have shown great initiative and leadership since the start of 2020, as have all of our players,” said Ferentz. “The initial Leadership Group was voted on one month ago. 

“Due to discussions and dialogue with our players, and in particular the Hawkeye Championship Captains, we felt it best to reset the model and elect new leadership to assist in formulating team policies and involvement in team decision-making throughout the year. We wanted to empower our current student-athletes to provide feedback for those who would work to be productive toward the goals of the group. That list closely matched what we put together as a staff.”

The group consists of seniors Cole Banwart, Keith Duncan, Chauncey Golston, Matt Hankins, Alaric Jackson, Nick Niemann, Mekhi Sargent, Austin Schulte and Brandon Smith; juniors Djimon Colbert, Ivory Kelly-Martin and Jack Koerner; sophomores Dane Belton, Seth Benson, Julius Brents, Tyler Linderbaum, Spencer Petras, and Tyrone Tracy, Jr.; and redshirt freshmen Jermari Harris, Desmond Hutson, and Alex Padilla.

The 2020 Hawkeye Leadership Group includes:

Cole Banwart                           OL                   Senior                          Ottosen, Iowa

Dane Belton                             DB                   Sophomore                  Tampa, Fla.

Seth Benson                             LB                   Sophomore                  Sioux Falls, S.D.

Julius Brents                            DB                   Sophomore                  Indianapolis, Ind.

Djimon Colbert                        LB                   Junior                          Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Keith Duncan                           K                     Senior                          Weddington, N.C.

Chauncey Golston                    DL                   Senior                          Detroit, Michigan

Matt Hankins                           DB                   Senior                          Lewisville, Texas

Jermari Harris                          DB                   Redshirt Freshman        Chicago, Ill.

Desmond Hutson                      WR                  Redshirt Freshman        Raytown, Mo.

Alaric Jackson                          OL                   Senior                          Detroit, Michigan

Ivory Kelly-Martin                   RB                   Junior                          Plainfield, Ill.

Jack Koerner                            DB                   Junior                          Des Moines, Iowa

Tyler Linderbaum                     OL                   Sophomore                  Solon, Iowa

Nick Niemann                          LB                   Senior                          Sycamore, Illinois

Alex Padilla                             QB                   Redshirt Freshman        Greenwood Village, Co.

Spencer Petras                          QB                   Sophomore                  San Rafael, California

Mekhi Sargent                          RB                   Senior                          Key West, Florida

Austin Schulte                          DL                   Senior                          Pella, Iowa

Brandon Smith                         WR                  Senior                          Lake Cormorant, Mississippi

Tyrone Tracy, Jr.                      WR                  Sophomore                  Camby, Ind.

