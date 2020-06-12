IOWA LAWMAKERS UNANIMOUSLY PASS POLICE REFORM BILL

Update: Governor Reynolds signed the police reform package into law Friday afternoon on the steps of the State Capitol.

———————————————————

The Iowa legislature unanimously passed a police reform bill Thursday night, responding to the police misconduct the nation saw when a bystander in Minneapolis videotaped the death of George Floyd.

Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo calls the legislature’s gesture of unity historic:

OC………..on our watch.” :17

The legislation forbids choke holds in nearly every situation and lets the state attorney general investigate deaths caused by police.

House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley turned to the Black Lives Matter protesters in the gallery watching Thursday night’s debate and said three words: “We hear you.”

OC……….damned good start.” :06

Once the bill is signed into law –as the governor says she’ll do — police officers with a proven record of misconduct may not be rehired in Iowa.

For the first time in her tenure, Governor Kim Reynolds walked into both chambers and stood to listen.

It took less than two-and-a-half hours for the bill to be formally introduced and passed by the House and Senate.

RADIO IOWA