EXPLORERS CANCEL 2020 BASEBALL SEASON

The Sioux City Explorers have cancelled their 2020 baseball season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Joining with the Sioux City Explorers to suspend operations for the 2020 season are five other teams; the Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs and Texas AirHogs.

Each team will return to full operations for the 2021 season.

The league office announced that the other six teams will operate this season as the American Association and will begin a six team, 60-game season with fans in attendance on Friday, July 3rd.

The American Association will begin the season operating out of three hubs, with games hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries.

Each team will play 42 of their 60 games in their hub to limit travel.