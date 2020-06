BOY SHOT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY TRAILER COURT

A JUVENILE WAS SHOT THURSDAY NIGHT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT LOT #57 OF THE PARKVIEW TRAILER COURT AT 9:47 P.M.

A YOUNG MALE INSIDE THE RESIDENCE SUSTAINED A NON LIFE-THREATENING GUNSHOT WOUND AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL.

FURTHER INVESTIGATION REVEALED NUMEROUS SHOTS WERE FIRED TOWARD THAT LOT AT 1203 1ST AVENUE.

NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.