UNION COUNTY REPORTS 1ST COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS JUST SIX NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY OUT OF 77 NEW TESTS.

2298 WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE NOW LISTED AS RECOVERED FROM COVID-19 OUT OF 2963 POSITIVE CASES.

THE COUNTY RANKS SECOND BEHIND ONLY POLK COUNTY’S 4933 CASES FOR MOST TOTAL POSITIVE CASES REPORTED IN THE STATE.

PLYMOUTH HAS 179 AND MONONA COUNTY 29 POSITIVE CASES.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS ALSO RECORDED 4 DEATHS FROM COVID-19 WHILE WOODBURY COUNTY REMAINS AT 38.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD ONE MORE DEATH FOR A TOTAL OF 31 COVID RELATED FATALITIES AND TEN NEW CASES WITH 1337 OF THEIR 1731 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES NOW LISTED AS RECOVERED.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED THEIR FIRST DEATH OF COVID-19 THURSDAY.

THERE WERE NO NEW CASES REPORTED THERE LEAVING THEIR TOTAL AT 105 POSITIVE CASES.

THERE WERE 65 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.