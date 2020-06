TRIAL DATE SET FOR SUSPECT IN MERRILL FATAL SHOOTING

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS STEPSON LAST MONTH.

81-YEAR-OLD THOMAS JORDAN KNAPP HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY AND DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT CHARGES THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK ON MAY 11TH.

AN OCTOBER 13TH TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE CASE.

AUTHORITIES SAY JUZEK DIED AFTER BEING SHOT IN A DOMESTIC DISPUTE AT HIS RESIDENCE.

KNAPP REMAINS IN CUSTODY AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.