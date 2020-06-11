STATE FAIR BOARD PRESIDENT SAYS DECISION TO CANCEL WAS TOUGH TO MAKE

The decision to cancel the 2020 Iowa State Fair on Wednesday was a tough one for board members to make.

Dave Hoffman of Le Mars is president of the state fair board of directors, and says a task force had been studying the issue for some time:

Hoffman says the board voted 11-2 against having the fair.

He did not vote but says he would have been the third vote in favor of holding the event.

Hoffman says most of the grandstand acts booked for this year have already committed for 2021:

Hoffman added that the fair board was not concerned about what neighboring states had decided.

Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri are still planning on holding their state fairs later this summer.

Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and North Dakota have also canceled their fairs because of COVID-19.