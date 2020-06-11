North High Basketball Team Recognized as Pride Challenge Award Winner

Sioux City, IA – The North High basketball program is recognized as an Iowa Pride Challenge winner for 2019-2020. Winners were announced in May. More than 150 schools participated in the Pride Challenge initiative, and only five winners were selected.

“Your school’s efforts stood out as a service award winner for the 2019-2020 Pride Challenge,” said Chad Elsberry, IHSAA Assistant Director.

The Iowa Pride Challenge recognizes schools for conducting scrimmages and community service projects to benefit charitable organizations and causes in the community.

North High’s service project, Everyone Eats, was developed to help raise awareness about food insecurity. A can food drive helped students disseminate information about food insecurity while also supporting efforts to reduce food insecurities locally. The canned food items collected were donated to the North High food pantry and then distributed to families.

As a Pride Challenge winner, North High received a $500 award. This award will be used to fund a future service-learning project in order to continue the spirit of giving.