NEW TRIAL DATE IN MONONA COUNTY MURDER CASE

A new trial date has been set for a Castana, Iowa man accused of killing his grandmother in 2018 in Monona County.

Judge Zachary Hindman has issued an order resetting the trial of 22-year-old Eliot Stowe for August 11th.

Hindman will preside over the bench trial in the first degree murder case as Stowe waived his right to a jury trial back in February.

Stowe is accused of fatally beating 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at the home they shared in rural Castana.

Her body was found on June 27th of 2018 about a mile and a half from their home.