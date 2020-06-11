IOWA LAWMAKERS PASS LAWSUIT PROTECTION BILL ON COVID-19

Senate Republicans have sent Governor Reynolds a bill that will shield health care facilities, businesses and other organizations from most lawsuits over conditions related to COVID-19.

Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny says “bad actors” won’t get liability protection if they’ve failed to follow public health guidelines.

OC…….lawsuit after lawsuit.” :18

Democrats like Senator Nate Boulton of Des Moines say the move is a slap at essential workers, especially those who work at packing plants.

OC……aren’t protecting them.” :09

Senator Jackie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux City, says due to the presence of meat packing plants in her area, residents fearfully watched as COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at packing plants to the east, then weeks later Woodbury County became a hot spot.

OC……..this is it.” :20

But Republican Senator Dan Zumbach of Ryan, says the state’s meat packing industry needs liability protection because no matter what is done inside the plant, workers who fall ill could be contracting the virus from their family and social networks.

OC……..all of Iowa.” :16

The bill previously won approval in the Iowa House and the governor is expected to sign it into law.

