STORM DISABLES OKOBOJI QUEEN TWO EXCURSION BOAT

Some scary moments Tuesday night for passengers on the Queen Two excursion boat on West Lake Okoboji.

Several people had to be rescued after the boat became disabled during severe thunderstorms and could not return to dock at the Arnold’s Park Amusement Park.

Firefighters were able to get eight passengers and three crew members off the Queen Two and safely brought them to shore and no injuries were reported.

The captain blamed engine problems and high wind gusts for being unable to dock the boat.

Damage to the Queen Two is undetermined at this time.

