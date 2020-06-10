LAUNCHPAD CHILDREN’S MUSEUM TO REOPEN ON JULY 1ST

The LaunchPAD Children’s museum will be reopening their doors on Wednesday, July 1st.

LaunchPAD is asking guests to visit their website to reserve a time slot in advance of their visit.

Online registration opens on June 15th with the maximum number of guests at one time allowed in the museum limited to 50.

Temperatures will be taken with contactless thermometers before entry and masks will not be required but encouraged for adults and children over the age of 3.

Staff will be wearing masks.

LaunchPAD’s in-person camps will begin on July 6th, limited to 10 children per session.

Support for low income families is still available through their sponsored membership program.

Those families are asked to stop into the museum in-person to apply.