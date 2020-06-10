LAMB THEATRE PROJECT RECEIVES NAMING RIGHTS GIFT (Update)

LAMB Theatre has announced the first naming gift for the project to restore Sioux City’s first Auditorium at 7th and Douglas into a new home for the theatre.

LAMB’s Russ Wooley says the gift will create the Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall within the new space:

OC……..very exciting. :18

The Everist Hall will be a 950 square foot room able to accommodate rehearsals, large meetings, receptions and seated events for 50 people.

A moveable wall will open the hall as an extension of the new grand lobby.

Wooley says the pandemic has put the project behind schedule by a few months:

OC………has been submitted. :27

Wooley and his wife Diana have been involved in theater and music much of their lives.

He says they have adjusted some of their other projects from in person to online:

OC………our 41st season.

LAMB Theatre is currently accepting donations for the 625 Douglas Project, with a projected opening set for the Fall of 2022.

LAMB Theatre has announced the first naming gift for the project to restore Sioux City’s first Auditorium at 7th and Douglas into a new home for the theatre.

The gift will create the Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall within the new space.

The Everist Hall will be a 950 square foot room able to accommodate rehearsals, large meetings, receptions and seated events for 50 people.

A moveable wall will open the hall as an extension of the new grand lobby.

The project has previously received grants from Missouri River

Historical Development, a Grayfield tax credit, two Gilchrist Foundation Matching Grants, and is in the process of obtaining state historic tax credits.

LAMB Theatre is currently accepting donations for the 625 Douglas Project, with a projected opening set for the Fall of 2022