IOWA STATE FAIR CANCELLED

The Iowa State Fair Board voted to cancel the 2020 fair that was set for August because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair board made the decision in a vote Wednesday after weeks of discussions.

Fair C-E-O Gary Slater had said the decision need to be made by June 15th to give fair staff and partners the time necessary to get the grounds and event schedule prepared for a possible August 13th opening.

Iowa joins Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana Ohio and North Dakota– which have also canceled their fairs because of COVID-19.