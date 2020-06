IOWA BARS, RESTAURANTS & THEATERS MAY HAVE FULL SEATING AS OF FRIDAY

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ANNOUNCED WHAT RESTAURANTS, BARS AND MOVIE THEATERS HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR.

THEY MAY RESUME OPERATING AT 100 PER CENT SEATING CAPACITY AS OF THIS FRIDAY:

OC…………BARS AND THEATERS. :15

THE MEASURE ALSO APPLIES TO SWIMMING POOLS AND SENIOR CENTERS AND ADULT DAY CARE CENTERS.

REYNOLDS SAYS ALL BUSINESSES MUST CONTINUE IMPLEMENTING SAFETY FEATURES FOR THIS TO WORK:

OC…….OF PUBLIC HEALTH. :17

REYNOLDS SAYS IT’S JUST AS IMPORTANT NOW AS IT WAS THREE MONTHS AGO FOR PEOPLE TO CONTINUE TO TAKE MEASURES TO REMAIN HEALTHY AND TO STAY HOME WHEN THEY ARE SICK.