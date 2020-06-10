HALL SAYS IOWA REPUBLICANS ARE GIVING REYNOLDS TOO MUCH BUDGET POWER

Iowa Democrats say they’re concerned Republican legislators are giving Republican Governor Kim Reynolds too much leeway on state budget matters.

Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee have advanced what they’re calling a “status quo” spending plan for the next state fiscal year.

Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City is the top-ranking Democrat on the committee.

Hall says legislators punting the tough spending decisions to the governor.

Representative Gary Mohr, a Republican from Bettendorf, says the plan does not abdicate the legislature’s responsibility.

Mohr is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.