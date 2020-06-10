FORMER AYRSHIRE CITY CLERK CHARGED WITH THEFT OF CITY FUNDS

The former City Clerk of Ayrshire, Iowa in Palo Alto County is facing embezzlement and forgery charges related to her former duties.

28-year-old Alesha Olson is charged with second degree theft and forgery.

She served as city clerk while her husband, Tye Olson, was mayor from September 1st of 2018, through February 29th of this year.

State Auditor Rob Sand conducted a special investigation into allegations about Olson that were forwarded to him by city officials:

The Palo Alto County Attorney has charged Olson with allegedly embezzling nearly $9900 from the city.

Sand says there was also nearly $600 in city funds spent on a Christmas party for her and her husband and city council members:

Sand says when his staff directly asked Olson if she increased the frequency of the payments she issued to herself because she had the ability to do that and could get away with it, her response was “yeah.”

He says city officials did not implement control recommendations made by the CPA firm that issued a report after examining Ayrshire’s financial transactions in December, 2018.

Olson is also now charged with forgery for allegedly forging the new city clerk’s name on April 1st on an IPERS form.