BLOOD DONATIONS NEEDED ACROSS SIOUXLAND REGION

The pandemic is causing critical shortages for the sole supplier of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Claire DeRoin, spokeswoman for LifeServe Blood Center, in Sioux City, says they need help making up for the thousands of blood donations lost due to COVID-19-related cancellations.

The loss of 500-plus blood drives translates to missing out on more than 13,000 blood donations.

During summer, the demand for blood typically increases as more people are traveling and taking part in outdoor activities, elevating the possibility for accidents and injuries.

Walk-in blood donors are -not- being taken due to the pandemic, but people are very much encouraged to call and make an appointment to donate blood.

Organizations, businesses, churches and community groups that have a space and can provide donors are urged to contact LifeServe to set up a blood drive — which is free.

Learn more by calling 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.