WOODBURY JAIL INMATES TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 (Update)

SEVEN INMATES IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL HAVE NOW TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TUESDAY AFTERNOON THAT THREE INMATES WERE POSITIVE AND WERE ALL ASYMPTOMATIC.

THE INMATES WERE TESTED WITH OTHERS BEFORE THEY WERE TO BE TRANSFERRED INTO THE STATE PRISON SYSTEM:

OC………IN THE JAIL. :15

THEY WERE THE FIRST INMATES AT THE JAIL TO TEST POSITIVE.

DREW SENT OUT A TWEET LATER TUESDAY SAYING FOUR MORE INMATES HAD TESTED POSITIVE, AND HE EXPECTED MORE TO COME BACK POSITIVE.

AROUND 145 TOTAL INMATES AT THE JAIL ARE BEING TESTED.

THE JAIL HAS NURSING STAFF ON DUTY 24-7 AND DREW SAYS THE INMATES AND JAIL STAFF HAVE BEEN PROACTIVE ABOUT KEEPING THE FACILITY CLEAN:

OC……….INSIDE THE JAIL. :16

CHIEF DEPUTY TONY WINGERT SAYS NEW INMATES COMING INTO THE JAIL ALSO UNDERGO A SCREENING FOR COVID:

OC…………GENERAL POPULATION. :14

WINGERT SAYS TWO JAIL STAFF MEMBERS HAVE ALSO TESTED POSITIVE, ONE TWO WEEKS AGO AND ONE TEN DAYS AGO AND WERE ALSO ASYMPTOMATIC.

ALL OTHER STAFF HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE.

THE THREE INMATES WHO FIRST TESTED POSITIVE ARE CURRENTLY IN A SEPARATE ISOLATION WING OF THE JAIL.

Updated 5:45pm 6/9/20

Updated 3:10pm 6/9/20

———————————

THREE INMATES IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

JAIL OFFICIALS SAY THE INMATES ARE ALL ASYMPTOMATIC AND WERE TESTED WITH OTHERS BEFORE THEY WERE TO BE TRANSFERRED INTO THE STATE PRISON SYSTEM.

BECAUSE OF THE THREE POSITIVE TESTS, ALL INMATES AT THE JAIL ARE BEING TESTED WITH 72 TESTED MONDAY AND ANOTHER 75 BEING TESTED TODAY (TUESDAY).

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WILL HOST A 1PM NEWS CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS THE MATTER.