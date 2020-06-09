Sioux City Bandits / CIF Cancels 2020 Season Due to Covid-19 Concern

The Sioux City Bandits regret the announcement of the 2020 season cancellation. Due to the national pandemic, restrictions placed on entertainment venues and our partner teams across the country, a 2020 season was impossible to put together.

We would like to sincerely thank our sponsors for all their support this season. You will be receiving a letter from the Bandits office soon regarding your sponsorship. We hope to see you all back next year. We truly can’t do what we do without your support and appreciate every one of you.

The team our coaches worked so hard to put together this year looked to be a great one and we looked forward to the run for the Championship. We regret not having the opportunity to watch you work your magic on the field.

For our wonderful season ticket holders we will roll your season tickets into the 2021 season so you will have their same seats at the same price for 2021. If you have any issues or questions regarding your tickets, please contact the Tyson Event Center Box office. The Bandits organization appreciates the support you show us year after year and hope to see you all again next year. We miss you already!

Please watch our website, sign up for our emails, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to receive updates for the 2021 season.

Click here for the release from the Champions Indoor Football league.