METRO COVID-19 CASES FOR JUNE 9TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 16 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY OUT OF 256 NEW TESTS.

THERE WERE NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN DAKOTA COUNTY WITH 1300 OF THEIR 1720 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES NOW LISTED AS RECOVERED.

THREE NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN DAKOTA COUNTY, BRINGING THEIR TOTAL TO 30.

THERE WERE THREE NEW CASES REPORTED IN UNION COUNTY WITH 80 OF THEIR 103 POSITIVE TEST CASES NOW CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

THERE WERE 65 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON.