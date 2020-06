Due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Big Parade, Mardi Gras Festivale, and fireworks scheduled for Friday, July 3rd in Sioux City has been postponed.

The event traditionally takes place the night before Saturday in the Park, which is also postponed.

Organizers say they will continue to monitor the recommendations from government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control & and Siouxland District Health in hopes to reschedule the event for a more appropriate time.