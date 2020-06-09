Cyclones To Face Oregon At Emerald Coast Classic

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State will face defending Pac-12 champion Oregon in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 p.m. (CT).

The Cyclones will then play either Illinois or Florida on Sunday, Nov. 29 at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

The games, which will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida, will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Cyclones won the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic, defeating Virginia Tech and Illinois. Monte Morris was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.