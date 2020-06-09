CHANGES PROPOSED FOR WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL

The results of a study concerning the interaction between students and staff at Sioux City’s West Middle School were discussed at Monday night’s School Board meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says 55 staff members at the school were interviewed over three weeks in April about concerns in dealing with students.

He says teachers and staff at West Middle will get more help as a series of recommendations will be implemented in the coming school year:

The PBIS system refers to establishing a clearer process for evaluating student behavior and referring them to the office or dealt with in the classroom.

There will also be a faculty coach hired to work with teachers on dealing with those student behavioral issues;

West Middle will have a new principal this fall, Angela Bemus, who is the former principal at Leeds Elementary.

Some of the recommendations being implemented at West will also be put in place at the city’s two other public middle schools.

A redacted copy of the final report is available to the public on the school district’s website.