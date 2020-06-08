WINNAVEGAS TO REOPEN THIS FRIDAY

WinnaVegas Casino Resort will reopen and resume casino operations at 50% capacity this Friday, June 12th at 10am.

The reopening will be conducted in phases with select gaming machines and other amenities remaining closed in the initial phase.

During phase one, food and beverage venues will have limited hours of operation with Kasu Café and Bingo Concessions open.

The Flower Island Buffet will be converted to a restaurant style with table side service and a limited menu.

Bingo sessions will adhere to social distancing and the total amount of guests allowed to play bingo will be limited to that capacity.

Table Games including poker will remain closed in the initial phase and will reopen on a later date.

Also during phase one, the entire casino property will be non-smoking and will temporarily restrict anyone under 18 years old from entering the Resort.

The hotel will be open from Thursday through Sunday and will be closed Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Guest amenities will be limited and masks will be mandatory for all guests and team members while on the property.

The new casino hours of operation for now will be 10am to Midnight, 7 days a week.