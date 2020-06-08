UNITY POINT ST.LUKE’S EMPLOYEES RECEIVE MASKS & FOOD FROM PANDA EXPRESS

Employees at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City received a free lunch plus some helpful equipment Monday thanks to a local restaurant.

Panda Express donated 28,000 single-use surgical masks to the hospital, and also brought 300 meals for the medical staff.

Nurse Roni Kapler says the staff goes through a lot of masks over the course of a week, and these masks will help ensure that there are enough supplies:

Stacey Selk, Director of Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint- St. Luke’s says the donation shows their staff that the community is behind them:

Panda has raised and donated over $85 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.