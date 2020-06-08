SOUTH DAKOTA DRIVER’S LICENSE TESTS TO RESUME

North Sioux City and southeast South Dakota area residents will be able to start taking driver’s license tests locally next week for new licenses.

The North Sioux City, Elk Point and Vermillion driver’s license exam stations will reopen by appointment only starting next Monday, June 15th.

They are among 20 exam stations in the state opening that date.

Residents may now begin making appointments for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards online for those exam stations.

The website address is dps.sd.gov.

Individuals needing to renew most South Dakota driver licenses are asked not to schedule renewal appointments at this time.

Governor Kristi Noem has extended the temporary extension of the expiration date for those licenses until March 30th of 2021.