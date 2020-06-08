PLYMOUTH COUNTY WEEKEND DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

Authorities have identified the 13 year old Sioux City boy who drowned Saturday afternoon in a swimming mishap near Le Mars.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says Reed Swaggerty-Morgan died while swimming with friends at the Kellen Ponderosa, a private swimming pond, located on County Road K-49.

The sheriff says Swaggerty-Morgan and a friend were attempting to swim to a platform in the middle of the pond when he disappeared.

Plymouth County Dive Team members, Le Mars Fire and Rescue and a boat with sonar from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources located the victim in 15 foot deep water.

Swaggerty-Morgan was taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.