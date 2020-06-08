PERRY CREEK BRANCH LIBRARY TO BEGIN CURBSIDE PICKUP NEXT WEEK

Sioux City’s Public Library is beginning a phased plan for reopening their facilities.

The first step is a week away, with contactless curbside pickup at their Perry Creek Branch Library beginning June 15th.

Library users will once again be able to place holds on items in the online catalog and, after staff has filled hold requests, will be contacted by the Library to schedule a pickup time at the Perry Creek Branch.

Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday.

All circulating items will be placed in quarantine before their next check out to ensure the health and safety of patrons.

Book drops at all three branches remain closed until after the initial wave of pickups so staff can manage the influx.

In the coming weeks, Library locations will begin reopening to the public with social distancing and health and safety measures in place.