SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 17 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY OUT OF 171 NEW TESTS.

THERE WAS ONE NEW DEATH REPORTED, BRINGING THE

COUNTY’S TOTAL TO 38.

THERE WERE TWELVE NEW CASES REPORTED IN DAKOTA COUNTY WITH 1290 CASES NOW LISTED AS RECOVERED.

THERE WERE NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN UNION COUNTY WITH 79 OF THEIR 100 POSITIVE TEST CASES NOW CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

THERE WERE 68 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF SUNDAY NIGHT.