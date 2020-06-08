IOWA LAWMAKERS ARGUE OVER WEARING FACEMASKS

There have been some partisan policy disputes now that the 2020 Iowa legislative session has resumed, and now there’s some public bickering by lawmakers about face masks.

Most Democrats have been wearing face coverings while most Republicans are not.

Senator Bill Dotzler, a Democrat from Waterloo, gave two speeches urging his colleagues to wear a mask at all times.

Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, the Republican nominee for Iowa’s second congressional district seat, is an eye doctor.

Miller-Meeks responded to Dotzler, saying she’s read reams of research that suggests maintaining six-feet of separation is sufficient.

There was no floor debate Monday in the House or Senate.

The Iowa legislature will reconvene Tuesday.

Radio Iowa