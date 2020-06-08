IOWA AWARDS COVID-19 RELIEF GRANTS TO ARTS AGENCIES

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has awarded more than one million dollars in federal coronavirus relief.

The administrator of the Iowa Arts Council, David Schmitz, says the money was spread out to 173 organizations statewide.

OC…..largest groups” :06

Two of the organizations receiving a share of that funding were Sioux City’s Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation, as well as the LaunchPad Children’s Museum.

Schmitz says the money is important right now.

OC………like a bridge” :11

Schmitz says that bridge will help them keep things going until they can again get back to their traditional revenue streams.