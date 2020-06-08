DAKOTA COUNTY COURTHOUSE TO REOPEN NEXT WEEK

Officials in Dakota County are planning to reopen their courthouse to the public.

Next Monday, June 15th, the public will be able to enter at the east door marked H and exit at doors A & B.

Use the north or south parking lots to best enter East Entrance H.

Limited members of the public will be allowed in the building based on office capacity and no children under 14 years of age will be admitted.

Those people coming to the courthouse are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and follow minimum social distancing of 6 feet apart.

The public is still encouraged to handle business by mail, email, fax, drop box or telephone when possible.