CITY COUNCIL DELAYS DECISION ON MISSOURI RIVER PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE PROJECT

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS DEFERRED FOR A MONTH A VOTE ON WHETHER TO SPEND $59,000 ON A WISCONSIN CONSULTANT FOR A PRELIMINARY DESIGN OF A PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE OVER THE MISSOURI RIVER FROM CHRIS LARSEN PARK TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

SOME OF THE COUNCIL MEMBERS EXPRESSED DOUBTS ABOUT THE PROJECT INCLUDING PETE GROETKEN WHO INTENDED TO VOTE NO MONDAY.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE HAD OTHER CONCERNS:

GROETKEN WAS ALSO CONCERNED THAT THE TOTAL COST OF BUILDING THE BRIDGE WOULD BE AT LEAST $15-22 MILLION DOLLARS, AND EVEN THOUGH MUCH OF THAT WOULD BE PRIVATE OR FEDERAL FUNDS, THE CITY WOULD STILL HAVE TO MATCH SOME OF THE FUNDING:

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO DEFER CONSIDERATION OF THE CONSULTANT AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 6TH.